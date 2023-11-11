SIU searches house of LeT militant

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Nov 11: The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Shopian today searched non-residential house of a Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militant at Rawalpora in Shopian district in connection with the killing of a non-local labourer.

The search was conducted in connection with the case pertaining to the terror attack on non-local labourers at Gagren Shopian.

A police spokesman said that the search was carried out in non-residential house of a LeT militant Hanzal Yaqoob Shah son of Mohammad Yaqoob Shah for his involvement in case FIR No. 126/2023 under Section 307 IPC, 7/27 IAA, 16, 18, 20, 23, 38, 39 UAP Act of P/S Shopian.

The spokesman said that on July 13 this year three non-local-labourers were injured at Gagren Shopian and during the investigation the name of the militant surfaced.