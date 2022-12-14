SIU conducts raids in Anantnag

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Dec 14: The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) today conducted raids at two locations in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district in a militancy related case.

A police spokesman said that continuing its crackdown on militant elements, today Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Anantnag conducted raids after obtaining search warrants from Court at two different locations of district Anantnag.

He said that the searches were conducted at the residential houses of two accused Shahbaz Ahmad Thoker son of Mushtaq Ahmad Thoker, resident of Waghama Bijbehara and Subzar Ahmad Ganie son of Farooq Ahmad Ganie, resident of Marhama Halimpora Bijbehara.

The two accused were involved in case FIR No. 137/2022 U/S 307 IPC, 7/27 Arms act, 16, 18, 20, 38, UA(P) Act registered in Police Station Bijbehara.

“During search, the SIU Anantnag gathered relevant information and the role of these accused in commission of crime is being examined. Proper SOPs were followed during the raids,” the spokesman said.

The police spokesman further stated that these raids are carried out to eliminate the militant ecosystem in the district by identifying various Over Ground Workers and supporters of militancy. “These raids will continue in future also for the logical conclusion of all UAPA cases,” the spokesman said.