Situation in J&K contrary to BJP’s peace, development claims: NC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 17: Provincial president National Conference for Jammu, Rattan Lal Gupta today said that the situation on ground zero in J&K is contrary to the claims of BJP leadership over colossal development and lasting peace.

He was addressing party convention at Bishnah. NC leader condemned the targeted killing of a Kashmiri Pandit in Shopian attack in which terrorist shot at two siblings in a local orchard and fled from the scene. He castigated the Government for remaining busy in rhetoric rather than doing work on ground. He said that people are feeling unsafe under the present regime in the Valley.

Gupta demanded that the incumbent Government should implement 33 per cent reservation to women in Parliament. He said that the BJP Government has also ditched the border dwellers in J&K as contrary to the commitment no recruitment has been initiated in the border belts. He demanded that the Government should fill all vacant posts on a fast track basis. He further demanded compensation for farmers for their damaged crops. Gupta said that it is the duty of the welfare state to provide adequate compensation to the hapless community to overcome losses incurred by the vagaries of the weather.

Addressing the convention, Bimla Luthra NC state vice president women wing said that the present Government is indifferent towards the plights of the people as there is no mechanism established through which the people can tell their sordid tales to the administration. Particularly women folk is the worst suffers, she added.

Laxmi Dutta senior leader said that during NC’s regime the doors of the entire leadership of the party used to remain open for the people as listening to people grievances was considered as top priority and resolving the issues was always on top of the agenda of NC Governments in the past.

Senior members Sheikh Bashir Ahmed, Abdul Gani Teli, Nar Singh, Tarsem Khullar, SS Sasan, Sham Lal and others were also present.