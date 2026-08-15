Situation Across LoC vindicates 1947 Decision: CM Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, Aug 15: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday said that the situation across the Line of Control today has vindicated the decision taken by Jammu and Kashmir’s leaders 80 years ago was correct.

Addressing the main Independence Day function at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar, Omar said “When I look across the border and across the LoC today, I realise that 80 years ago, the decision our leaders took for us was the right decision.”

Omar said the people of Jammu and Kashmir resisted tribal raiders and infiltrators in 1947 even before the Indian Army reached the region.

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“Before the army of India arrived, the people of Jammu and Kashmir fought against the tribal raiders, fought against the infiltrators sent from across the border, and fought against the attackers,” he said.

He said the slogan “Hamlawar Tayyar, Hum Kashmiri Hain Khabardaar” echoed across cities, villages, streets, and homes. “Those who had weapons used them. Those who did not have weapons showed fake guns and still fought against the infiltrators,” Omar added.

The Chief Minister described the situation in the part of Jammu and Kashmir across the LoC as “sad” and “regretful.”

“That part of Jammu and Kashmir is ours. We consider those people as our own, not strangers, not outsiders,” he said.

He further remarked that had the situation in Jammu and Kashmir not changed in 2019, people across the LoC would have been protesting for reunification.

“I realise that if our situation had not changed in 2019, then the people of that part of Jammu and Kashmir would have been protesting for us to reunite,” he said.

Omar also pointed out that seats in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly continue to be kept vacant for representatives from those areas, with the hope that one day they will occupy them.

Talking about federalism, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said it should be strengthened by returning to Jammu and Kashmir what was snatched away.

“When we talk about federalism, it should be strengthened from Jammu and Kashmir by returning to us what was taken away, so that federalism does not remain confined to words but is implemented in practice,” he said.

Referring to the Jantar Mantar protests, the Chief Minister said the consequences of weakening federalism could often be witnessed on the streets.

“The protest we saw on the streets of Delhi and at Jantar Mantar was a consequence of this. As per our federal list, education and health are the responsibility of the states and continue to remain so. But the examination pattern-through NEET and JEE-was created to snatch away the rights of the states to enroll students in colleges,” he said.

Omar said Independence Day was not only a day of celebration but also an occasion for remembrance and introspection.

“Today is a day of joy, a day of remembrance, a day of reflection,” he said.

Referring to recruitment controversies in Jammu and Kashmir, Omar said allegations surrounding recruitment had forced young people to take to the streets.

“The reality is, that to lose trust on something, or on a system, is a game of minutes. To regain trust, takes years and years,” he said.

He called for admissions and recruitment processes in Jammu and Kashmir to be clear, transparent and merit-based.

Omar said the government must maintain a continuous relationship with the people and work according to their expectations and circumstances.

He also underlined the role of the opposition and media in a democracy, saying the government’s responsibility was to work, the opposition’s to hold it accountable and the media’s to hold both accountable.

Omar assured the people of Jammu and Kashmir that his government would continue to represent and serve them and work towards fulfilling their aspirations.

“On this occasion, I want to assure the people of Jammu and Kashmir that we are for you. We will continue to represent you. We will continue to serve you,” he said.

He reiterated his government’s commitment to statehood, constitutional guarantees and development, saying it would work to fulfil the aspirations of the people and honour the sacrifices of those who fought for Jammu and Kashmir’s future.

The Chief Minister congratulated the people on Independence Day and expressed hope that the next 80 years of the country would be more magnificent, advanced, fraternal and peaceful than the past 80 years. (KNO)