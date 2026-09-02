Sitharaman meets FATF President Thompson on G20 sidelines

WASHINGTON, Sep 1 : Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Financial Action Task Force President Giles Thompson on the sidelines of a G-20 meeting in Asheville in North Carolina.

Sitharaman had a "brush-by" meeting with Thompson on the sidelines of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) Meeting in Asheville on Monday, the Finance Ministry said in a post on X.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is an independent international organisation that acts as the global watchdog for anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing.

Vivek Agarwal, Secretary in the Ministry of Culture, was recently appointed as FATF vice-president.

India is keen to press the FATF to hold Pakistan accountable over the alleged proliferation of non-state actors operating from its territory and the alleged use of its financial system for terror-related activities.

Countries, under the 'Grey List', face increased FATF monitoring and are subjected to periodic review "to address strategic deficiencies in their regimes to counter money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation financing". Such countries can also face difficulties in accessing funds from global financial institutions.

Pakistan was removed from the 'Grey List' back in October 2022 after it managed to satisfy members of FATF about the implementation of a 34-point action plan that included initiating legislative and operational reforms. (PTI)