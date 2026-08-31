Sitharaman in US' Asheville  city for G-20 finance ministerial meet

WASHINGTON, Aug 31: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived in the US city of Asheville in North Carolina for the G-20 finance ministerial meeting, which will focus on global growth against the backdrop of conflicts in West Asia and Europe.

Sitharaman is currently on a six-day visit to the US running from August 29 to September 2, as part of a broader nine-day tour that began in Canada.

She was received by India's Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport in South Carolina on Sunday.

The minister arrived at Asheville, about 760 km from Washington, from Chicago, where she participated in a roundtable conference with prominent investors and engaged with leading CEOs, presidents and senior representatives of the private sector.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is hosting the G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Asheville, a city nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, on Monday and Tuesday.

"Just as President Donald Trump is reviving American economic growth and making it the centrepiece of this Administration's agenda, we are taking the same approach and prioritising growth as the host of this year's G20 Finance Track," Bessent said.

Bessent, who reached Asheville along with Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh, said in a social media post that the US looked forward to convening policymakers and private sector leaders from around the globe to emphasise that stronger growth is "not only possible, but necessary".

On the sidelines of the G-20 meetings, Sitharaman on Sunday met William Brown, Chairman and CEO of 3M, an American multinational conglomerate operating in the fields of industry, worker safety, and consumer goods.

"The discussion focused on deepening 3M's engagement with India, as the country moves beyond being a large consumer market to an increasingly important platform for advanced manufacturing, technology and innovation," the Finance Ministry said.

Sitharaman and Brown also discussed issues related to data security and optimal engagement of the Indian talent pool in domestic enterprises, it said.

With 3M's capabilities, there is considerable scope to deepen localisation, R&D and technology development in India, particularly by leveraging Indian talent and manufacturing capabilities through regional innovation to serve both the domestic market and wider global and Asia-Pacific supply chains, Sitharaman said.

The finance minister acknowledged 3M's consistent confidence in India and suggested further investment in R&D, advanced manufacturing and local supply-chain development.

Brown appreciated the availability of a deep talent pool in India and noted that there are many opportunities present for development of technology, as well as local markets.

He also acknowledged the support of the Government of India as part of the deeper reforms. (PTI)