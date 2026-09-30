SIT summons Bikram Majithia for Oct 5 questioning in Rs 6,000-crore drug case

Chandigarh, Sep 30: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has summoned senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia for questioning on October 5 in connection with the multi-crore synthetic drugs case linked to dismissed Punjab Police officer Jagdish Singh Bhola.

The questioning will revive scrutiny of a case whose financial trail was investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) more than a decade ago and was then described as involving a drug racket worth about Rs 6,000 crore.

Majithia has been asked to appear before the SIT on October 5 as investigators continue examining material connected with the drugs case.

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The senior Akali leader has consistently denied involvement in drug trafficking and has maintained that cases and investigations against him were politically motivated. The allegations against him have not resulted in a conviction.

The case traces its origins to investigations into a synthetic-drug network linked to Bhola, a former Punjab Police officer who was arrested in 2013.

The ED subsequently investigated the money-laundering angle and recorded statements of Bhola and several others, including Maninder Singh alias Bittu Aulakh and Jagjit Singh Chahal, during 2014-15, according to court records.

Majithia was summoned by the ED in December 2014 in connection with the money-laundering investigation into what was then described as a Rs 6,000-crore drug racket. He appeared before the agency on December 26 that year.

The case acquired a fresh dimension in December 2021 when Punjab Police registered an FIR against Majithia under Sections 25, 27-A and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The case was based on material emerging from earlier investigations into the drug racket, including a report of the state's anti-drug Special Task Force. An SIT was constituted to investigate the allegations and was subsequently reconstituted.

Majithia was granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in August 2022 after spending more than five months in custody.

In its bail order, the High Court said there were "reasonable grounds" at that stage to believe that Majithia was not guilty of the offences alleged in the 2021 FIR and was unlikely to commit such offences while on bail. The state's challenge to that order was subsequently dismissed by the Supreme Court in April 2025, according to a later High Court order.

Investigators have, however, continued examining the wider financial trail arising from the drugs probe.

A separate corruption case registered against Majithia in 2025 stemmed from an SIT report connected with the 2021 drugs investigation. The SIT alleged unexplained financial transactions involving companies linked to Majithia and his family, allegations contested by his defence.

Majithia's lawyers have argued in court that the financial transactions and entities cited by investigators had already been examined in the earlier NDPS investigation and disputed the prosecution's allegations.

The fresh October 5 summons once again puts the long-running Bhola drugs investigation and Majithia's alleged links to aspects of the case under scrutiny, more than a decade after the ED first questioned the Akali leader.

Majithia has repeatedly rejected the accusations against him, maintaining that he has cooperated with investigations and would defend himself through the legal process. (Agencies)