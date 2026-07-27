SIT set up to probe alleged embezzlement of donations at Ram temple, UP govt tells SC

NEW DELHI, July 27: The Supreme Court on Monday was informed by the Uttar Pradesh Government that it has set up a four-member special investigating team (SIT) headed by IGP Kiran S to probe the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The top court asked the State Government to include a forensic auditor as the fifth member of the SIT, which will submit its first status report within two weeks.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana took note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the State Government, that the SIT was formed through a notification issued on July 25 following the apex court's suggestion.

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The law officer said that besides the IGP, who was part of the team which had investigated whether an FIR was needed to be lodged, the SIT will include a DIG-rank officer, a senior superintendent of police and an additional SP.

The bench said that let the SIT give its report. "All remedial steps to ensure transparency will be taken. We are on a qualitative investigation of the incident," the bench said while deferring the hearing for two weeks.

"We are focussed on having a fair, speedy, impartial investigation," the CJI said.

On July 20, the bench had asked the Uttar Pradesh Government to apprise it about the possibility of setting up an SIT to probe the alleged embezzlement of donations. (PTI)