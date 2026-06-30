SIS announces share  buyback worth up to Rs 120 cr

NEW DELHI, June 30: Security and facility management services provider SIS Limited has announced a share buyback of up to Rs 120 crore, which will be the company's fifth buyback programme since its stock market debut in 2017.

The board of the company has "approved, in principle", a proposal to undertake a share buyback of up to Rs 120 crore, SIS said in a regulatory filing.

This will be "at a maximum price of Rs 478.50 per equity share, representing a 10 per cent premium to the closing price on June 25, 2026," it added.

The company estimates that around 25 lakh shares could be bought back under the proposed programme, although the final number may vary depending on the buyback price and other factors.

The company said the proposed buyback, which is subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals, will take the total capital returned by the company to shareholders through dividends and buybacks to around Rs 720 crore since its listing in August 2017.

"SIS has returned capital to shareholders in every phase after going public - first through dividends, then through buybacks," it said, adding that the company has so far returned about Rs 600 crore to shareholders through four completed buybacks worth around Rs 420 crore and dividends of about Rs 180 crore.

The proposed buyback would add a further Rs 120 crore to the payout, it added.

"Across four completed buybacks (Rs 420 crore) and its dividends (Rs 180 crore), the company has returned an estimated Rs 600 crore to its shareholders; this proposed fifth programme commits up to a further Rs 120 crore, taking the cumulative total to approximately Rs 720 crore," the company said in a statement.

SIS had undertaken buybacks of Rs 100 crore in FY21, Rs 80 crore in FY23, Rs 90 crore in FY24 and Rs 150 crore in FY26.

During FY26, the company also paid dividends amounting to Rs 98.86 crore, taking total shareholder returns for the fiscal to about Rs 249 crore.

Commenting on the proposal, Group Managing Director Rituraj Kishore Sinha said the company has bought back nearly 86 lakh shares since listing and will continue to evaluate opportunities to return surplus capital to shareholders.

"The proposed fifth buyback, like the four before it, is expected to be accretive to both earnings per share and return on capital," he said.

The mode of buyback and detailed terms will be finalised after obtaining necessary approvals under applicable provisions of the Companies Act and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) regulations. (PTI)