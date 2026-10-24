SIR raises serious question about democratic rights: CITU

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 23: State Committee of Centre of Indian Trade Unions, J&K Kisan Tehreek, Dalit Shoshit Mukti Manch, Border Roads Casual Paid Workers Union (J&K), ASHA Workers Union Jammu, All J&K Oil & LPG Tank, Truck Drivers, Cleaners Union Jammu, Nirman Mazdoor Union Jammu, organized a peaceful protest demonstration on the call of Joint Platform of People Against SIR at Maharaja Hari Singh Statue, Jammu today demanding the immediate resignation of Gyanesh Kumar Chief Election Commissioner of India.

Hari Singh, Regional secretary CPIM said that the revelations published by The Indian Express regarding alleged manipulation in elections have vindicated the apprehensions repeatedly expressed by the Opposition about the integrity and fairness of the electoral process in the country. The controversy surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has further deepened concerns about the impartiality of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the protection of the fundamental democratic right to vote.

Advertisement

Jagdish Sharma, general secretary of CITU said that if the real objective of the Special Intensive Revision was to identify and remove the names of alleged infiltrators from electoral rolls, why has the Election Commission failed to come forward with transparent data on how many such persons have actually been identified and removed. The absence of convincing evidence raises serious doubts about whether the exercise was genuinely intended to cleanse the electoral rolls or is being used to exclude legitimate voters, on an unprecedented scale.

Om Parkash, working president of CITU said in his address that the right to vote was won through prolonged struggles and sacrifices by the people. In a deeply unequal society, the vote gives every citizen a sense of equality by ensuring that every person's equal value, irrespective of wealth, caste, social status or political influence. Any discriminatory attempt to deprive citizens of this right strikes at the very foundation of democracy and the principle of universal adult franchise.

Kishore Kumar, HS Kranti, Gobind Singh, Sunita Bhagat and Ajeet Raj also spoke on the occasion.