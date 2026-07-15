SIR Process Focussed On Exclusion, Has Played Havoc With Democracy: Ex CEC Quraishi

New Delhi, Jul 15: Former chief election commissioner S Y Quraishi has hit out at the Election Commission over the ongoing SIR exercise, saying the process is focussed more on "exclusion" and has "played havoc with democracy" with free and fair elections having been "disturbed".

The emphasis in the ongoing SIR process is on how many to exclude as if the EC would get good marks for "throwing out" as many as it can, Quraishi said in an exclusive interview with PTI Videos ahead of the launch of his new book 'India and I: A Hundred Memories, Not a Memoir',

The book, published by Hachette India, throws light on 100 episodes from Quraishi's life.

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Quraishi told PTI that being registered as a voter is a constitutional right but a situation is being created that it is a favour granted to people by the Election Commission.

The ongoing process of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is "unfair" because of the way this is being done, he said.

The process is focusing more on "exclusion", Quraishi said.

"How many people can you throw out of the electoral roll, that seems to be the focus," he said.

"Whereas in our time it was a very clear policy - our instruction to the polling staff used to be that if somebody comes introducing himself or herself and there was some minor error in the spelling, age or address or something, but you know that the person is the right person, ignore all mistakes. So that no voter is excluded," Quraishi asserted.

Here the emphasis is on how many to exclude as if they would get good marks for "throwing out" as many as they can and crores have been "thrown out", Quraishi said, slamming the Commission.

"It has really played havoc with democracy, free and fair elections have been disturbed and that is something the nation should be concerned about and it is, which is why this controversy is there," Quraishi, who was the chief election commissioner (CEC) from July 30, 2010 till June 10, 2012, said.

"We were not fools. We were also purifying the electoral roll as per our constitutional mandate and were doing it every year. In 2002-2003, in Bihar, after the last intensive revision, the decision was taken that the intensive revision is no longer necessary because the rolls have been computerised.

"Now if your name is there and 99 per cent names are already there and then I go to a home and start finding from scratch who lived in that house, that is foolish," he said.

Therefore, Quraishi said the decision was taken that there will only be a summary revision.

It means officials go to a person's house, show the electoral roll, show the voters' names, ages and if everything is fine they move on to the next house, he said.

"If not, if some voter has been added, the BLO will give you a form, form six, fill up the form and within seven days it will get added. Or if you need to delete somebody who has moved or somebody has died, you will fill form seven," Quraishi said.

All this was all done on the spot, with the result that 99% roll had become perfect as a result of the annual exercise, Quraishi pointed out.

"The same BLO who is coming to your house now creating difficulties for you, used to come and just check with you. And if the idea was to find foreigners, it was very easy, just add one more question to BLO's list of questions. Ask the neighbour," he said.

The Bihar SIR exercise started in the name of finding illegal immigrants and about eight crore people were made to run around but how many foreigners were found, he asked.

"Till today, the Election Commission has not told us the figure. Why? Child's play? Their discretion? The nation wants to know, we want to know, everybody wants to know, please tell us how many foreigners you found," Quraishi said.

"From the media we hear that 500 foreigners were found of which 150 were Bangladeshi and 350 were Nepali Hindu women who had come by marriage to Bihar. Now to find 150 Bangladeshis, you made eight crore people run around and in the process deleted lakhs and lakhs of voters. So what purpose have you achieved? Is that fair? Absolutely not," he asserted.

On the UN Special Rapporteurs' criticism of the SIR, Quraishi said it was unfortunate because nobody from outside the country should be telling us how to conduct elections.

"And it is a very sad situation that we have come to such a path that some foreign group has written to us, it should not have happened. But at the same time, we should not just dismiss it as our domestic matter, internal matter, it is a serious matter, investigate and answer," he said.

Quraishi said that with this becoming international news, if India just keeps quiet, the suspicion will get confirmed.

"You have to give a convincing answer to the whole world because people around the world would be waiting for an answer," he said.

On the EC making it mandatory to attach SIR details of parents for new voters filling Form 6 for inclusion in the electoral rolls, Quraishi said it is a continuation of the exercise to make life "difficult and miserable" for the voters.

"If you read Article 326, it says subject to certain limitations, everybody shall be registered as a voter," he said.

Being registered as a voter is a person's constitutional right.

"Instead of that, a situation is being created that it is a favour granted to you by the Election Commission," Quraishi said.

The EC has rolled out phase 3 of the SIR of electoral rolls in 16 states and three Union Territories involving 36.73 crore voters in a phased manner.

The states and UTs where the SIR is being carried out are Delhi, Odisha, Mizoram, Sikkim, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Telangana, Punjab, Karnataka, Meghalaya, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Nagaland, Tripura, Dadar and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

Punjab, Jharkhand, Karnataka and Telangana are opposition-ruled among the states where the SIR exercise is being held.

The SIR has already been conducted in Bihar, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep. (Agencies)