NEW DELHI, Sep 20 : The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday slammed the Election Commission and called its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) underway in Delhi an open fraud after finding its leader Arvind Kejriwal's name missing from the draft electoral roll.

Delhi AAP unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj wondered how the former three-time Delhi chief minister and his family members could fail to be mapped by the Election Commission.

"A person who studied at IIT Kharagpur, worked at Tata, cleared the UPSC to become an IRS officer, won the Ramon Magsaysay Award and served as Chief Minister three times is facing questions over his mapping under the SIR. What will happen to an ordinary person?" Bharadwaj said in a statement.

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He also alleged that it is an open secret that the current Delhi chief minister joined two houses to make one and was still discovered at her address by the block-level officer.

"Does Chief Minister Rekha Gupta live in Shalimar Bagh? Everyone knows that she joined two houses to make one large house. Then how was she found by the BLO in Shalimar Bagh? How did the BLO not know any of this, and where did the BLO meet these people? This is an absolutely open fraud in the name of SIR," he said.

"This entire exercise being carried out in the name of SIR is a sham," Bharadwaj added.

Kejriwal, a voter from the New Delhi Assembly constituency, has received the notice for being "unmapped with last SIR" by the Election Commission.

His spouse, Sunita Kejriwal, parents, and son have also been issued notices for the same reason. (PTI)