SIR Aimed At Manipulating Voters List, SC Must Stop Bulk Deletions: Sibal

New Delhi, Sep 2: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Wednesday alleged that the SIR being carried out by the Election Commission is an exercise to manipulate the voters list and urged the Supreme Court to stop the bulk deletions taking place under it.

The former Union minister also alleged that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls that is ongoing in various states is aimed at helping the BJP win elections.

Sibal's remarks came over a media report which claimed that in Godda district of Jharkhand, BJP agents are seeking to delete voters, mostly from the minority community, with Booth Level Officers, who are employees of the state government headed by the JMM-Congress, raising red flags over the issue.

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In a post on X, Sibal said, "Politics of exclusion. BJP agents: Target Muslims, seek bulk deletions. Supreme Court needs to stop this!"

"SIR is an exercise: To manipulate the voters list. Help BJP win elections!" the Independent Rajya Sabha MP said.

His remarks come a day after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi slammed the Election Commission as "BJP Kursi Bachao Aayog" and "Vote Chori Aayog".

Kharge and Gandhi said the ruling party's conspiracy to hollow out India's democracy through "vote chori" has come out in the open for which people will punish them.

He said people have understood the BJP's conspiracy, and they are now uniting against the theft of votes and will punish those behind it.

With more than 2.06 crore electors excluded from Maharashtra's draft electoral rolls after the SIR exercise, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the BJP and the "Vote Chori Aayog" keep changing their tactics and will continue to do so as their goal is to ensure the BJP's victory at any cost.

Gandhi said that for a government built on "vote chori", people are not important and that is why the BJP neither listens to them nor obeys their command. (PTI)