SIPS hosts CBSE Kabaddi Cluster XVIII tourney

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 24: Stephens International Public School (SIPS) hosted the three-day CBSE Kabaddi Cluster-XVIII (2026-27) tournament, bringing together around 500 participants from 20 CBSE-affiliated schools across the region.

The event was inaugurated by MLA Nagrota Devyani Rana as the chief guest and SSP Suram Singh as the guest of honour. Director Satvinder Saini, Trustee Adv Kunal Saini, the Principal, Vice Principal, Headmistress, coordinators and staff were also present. The inaugural ceremony featured a welcome song by the school choir followed by the lighting of the mashaal.

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Addressing the gathering, chief guest appreciated CBSE's efforts to promote indigenous sports and encouraged students to maintain a balance between academics and physical fitness. Suram Singh highlighted the importance of discipline and teamwork, describing Kabaddi as a game of strength, strategy and stamina.

The trustee welcomed the guests and participating teams, reaffirming the school's commitment to holistic development. Matches in Under-14, Under-17 and Under-19 categories for boys and girls commenced after the opening ceremony under the supervision of CBSE-appointed referees and officials.