Jammu, Aug 20: Nearly a dozen families have been forced to take shelter in tents after land subsidence damaged several houses in Kheri area of Bantalab on the outskirts of Jammu city.

The situation has turned into a nightmare for residents, with the land continuing to sink and cracks appearing in houses in the hilly area, located around 10 to 12 kilometres from the city.

Following a fresh weather advisory, residents have been forced to shift to tents as a precautionary measure amid fears that further subsidence could lead to more structural damage.

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Javed, a local resident, said around a dozen houses had been affected as the land continued to sink.

He said he had constructed his house a few years ago but was unaware of the unstable soil conditions and the possibility of land subsidence in the area.

"A few years after the house was constructed, a portion of the land started sinking while another portion began rising, resulting in cracks in the structure," he said.

Javed said his brother had also purchased land nearby, but the under-construction house collapsed before it could be completed due to the shifting ground.

Another resident, Munira Bibi, said she was living under constant fear as cracks had appeared in her house.

"Cracks have appeared in the house, and under such circumstances, it has become almost impossible to live in a structure that is already under a severe threat of collapse," she said.

The villagers, however, expressed concern, alleging that no concrete decision had been taken by the administration despite their repeated approaches to the authorities.

"Concrete action is still awaited,"the residents said, adding that though temporary tents and relief had been provided to them but prolonged stays in temporary shelters would be difficult, especially during the rainy season.

The Kheri residents have once again appealed to the administration to conduct a detailed geological and technical survey of the area and identify a permanent solution to the problem, which they said was worsening with each passing day.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) North Deepak Kumar, when contacted,told UNI, "The administration had already taken cognisance of the situation and advised residents to move to safer locations."

"A small chunk of land is facing this problem and the experts are conducting the survey to ascertain the root cause," he added and said residents who were unable to shift to safer locations could approach the administration for government accommodation, if required.

"All necessary precautionary measures are being taken to address the concern," the SDM said.