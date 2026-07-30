GANDERBAL, July 30: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said that a single protest cannot bring results and that repeated efforts andare required to make the demand heard.

Speaking with reporters in Ganderbal, CM Omar said they took the protest to Delhi knowing that they would not get anything from the first one. "A promise made to Jammu and Kashmir regarding statehood remains unfulfilled," he said.

He said the National Conference did not wait for August 5 to raise the issue and the party wnet to Delhi to press for their demand. "The J&K Assembly had passed a resolution regarding the erstwhile state's special status and constitutional guarantees, which was forwarded to the Centre. Whatever steps were required on August 5 would be taken, but the party was not waiting for the date to act," he said.

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On the situation in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), CM Omar expressed concern over reports of force being used and innocent people being targeted. "We are all concerned. We can only hope that peace prevails there as well," he said. (KNO)