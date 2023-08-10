Singla assesses revenue matters of Kathua district

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Aug 10: Secretary Revenue, Dr Piyush Singla, today chaired a meeting here to assess the revenue matters of the district.

During the meeting, Dr Singla took in-depth review of Revenue department besides taking stock of progress on various vital issues like online revenue and PSGA services, land acquisition and transfer cases, setting up of industrial estates, and other issues. He also took a detailed assessment of Survey of Villages Abadi and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA) scheme and took first hand appraisal from field functionaries about any difficulties in implementation of the scheme.

Dr Singla issued necessary directions to revenue officers to clear all the pendencies within the given timeline. He also laid thrust on revenue officers to remain proactive in tracing encroachments, holding special mutation camps besides utilising the services of numberdars/ chowkidars for proper watch and ward of revenue assets and territory.

The Secretary exhorted upon the need to operationalise e-office in niabats so as to facilitate the last mile user with prompt and efficient public service delivery. He instructed all the revenue officers to follow the timelines of disposals for services under PSGA besides ensuring disposal of revenue court cases on priority.

Dr Singla highlighted the need to acquaint field staff with proper revenue procedures by availing capacity building training being organised by the government from time to time. He also directed the district revenue officers to follow the instructions with added zeal and dedication and make the functioning of the revenue department more efficient and transparent by adopting people friendly approach.

Deputy Commissioner Kathua, Rakesh Minhas briefed the meeting about functioning and achievements of the Revenue Department in the district. He assured the Secretary that all instructions shall be followed and district administration will put in best efforts to attain all the desired objectives.