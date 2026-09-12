Singhpora–Vailoo twin-tube tunnel project under Sinthan Pass moves ahead

NHIDCL invites bids for Rs 3,567.51 crore project

Major boost to Kishtwar –South Kashmir connectivity

Nishikant Khajuria

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JAMMU, Sept 11: Ending a prolonged wait over one of the most strategically important road connectivity projects in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) has invited fresh bids for construction of the Singhpora–Vailoo twin-tube tunnel under Sinthan Pass, estimated to cost Rs 3,567.51 crore.

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The project, once completed, is expected to provide an all-weather road link between Kishtwar in Jammu region and Anantnag in south Kashmir, substantially reducing dependence on the vulnerable Sinthan Top route, which frequently becomes inaccessible during winter because of heavy snowfall.

The latest tender relates to construction of the twin-tube tunnel and its approach roads on the Kishtwar–Vailoo–Khanabal section of National Highway-244. The tender carries an estimated value of Rs 3,567.51 crore, with bids scheduled to close on October 26, 2026, and opening on October 27.

The project is proposed to be executed in Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode, with a stipulated construction period of 60 months, followed by a 120-month maintenance period.

The project has witnessed considerable delay since it was originally conceived in 2017 and subsequently taken forward through various stages of planning and tendering. NHIDCL has identified the project as a major component of the NH-244 corridor, with the twin-tube tunnel forming the crucial link beneath the Sinthan Pass.

According to the project specifications, the complete package has a design length of 38.611 km. It includes a 10.331-km left tunnel tube and a 10.363-km right tunnel tube, besides construction and improvement of the approach roads.

The project will commence from Chhatroo in Kishtwar district, at the junction with NH-244, and proceed towards the eastern tunnel portal near Singhpora. The eastern approach is about 17.088 km long.

On the Kashmir side, the western portal is proposed at Gadole, from where the road will proceed for about 11.160 km towards Vailoo in Anantnag district. These details are part of NHIDCL's project schedule.

The tunnel is proposed as a modern two-tube facility with a nine-metre carriageway, pedestrian provisions and dedicated emergency arrangements. The two tubes will be interconnected through cross-passages to facilitate evacuation and emergency movement.

As per the project design, cross-passages are proposed at regular intervals, while the tunnel will have sophisticated safety and operational systems, including fire detection and firefighting arrangements, CCTV surveillance, emergency communication, traffic-control systems, lighting, ventilation, drainage and waterproofing.

The approach package will also include bridges, viaducts, culverts, drainage structures and other safety installations. The project envisages 21 major and minor bridge, viaduct and viaduct-cum-bridge structures, including a major viaduct of around 1.345 km.

The approach roads will be developed as two-lane highways with paved shoulders, with extensive roadside and catch-drain systems to deal with the challenging Himalayan terrain and heavy precipitation.

The project assumes particular significance as it will establish a much more reliable direct road connection between Kishtwar and south Kashmir. At present, movement between Kishtwar and south Kashmir is heavily influenced by weather conditions along the Sinthan Pass. The opening of a tunnel beneath the pass is therefore expected to reduce seasonal disruptions and improve the movement of passengers, essential commodities and commercial traffic.

The project could also have a major economic impact on Kishtwar, erstwhile Doda region, besides Anantnag and other parts of south Kashmir. Improved road connectivity is expected to facilitate tourism circuits linking Kishtwar with Kashmir, provide better access to remote areas and open new opportunities for trade, transport and local businesses.

The Singhpora–Vailoo tunnel is not an isolated infrastructure project but an important component of the broader NH-244 corridor, which is being developed to improve connectivity across the mountainous areas of Jammu and Kashmir. The corridor has strategic as well as economic significance, connecting areas of the Jammu region with Kashmir through an alternative alignment. NHIDCL records have previously listed the Singhpora–Vailoo tunnel along with other major NH-244 projects, including tunnel and road packages towards Sudhmahadev, Khellani and Khanabal.