Singh Cricket Club beats WWCA XI

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 2: Singh Cricket Club Akhnoor defeated WWCA XI by eight wickets in the 1st P.L. Memorial Juniors Cricket Tournament played at Government Higher Secondary School, Akhnoor.

After winning the toss, WWCA XI elected to bat first and were bowled out for 103 runs in 19.5 overs. Akrshit Saandal top-scored with 37 runs, while Anil Sharma contributed 13. For Singh Cricket Club, Tanush Jamwal starred with the ball, claiming three wickets. Adarsh Sharma picked up two wickets, while Akash, Shubham Singh, Tanish Sharma and Ahil took one wicket each.

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In reply, Singh Cricket Club chased down the target comfortably, scoring 104 for the loss of two wickets in 13.3 overs. Riyansh Uppal led the chase with an unbeaten 44, while Keshav scored 17 and Ayush Sharma added 13. Harivansh and Hari claimed one wicket each for WWCA XI.

Tanush Jamwal was declared the Player of the Match. The tournament is being organised by Singh Cricket Club Akhnoor under the supervision of Organising Secretary Rajinder Sharma and Club President Sham Singh Langeh.