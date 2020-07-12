Singh CC outplays Stadium-XI by 76 runs in friendly match

Social distancing violated

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 12: Singh Cricket Club (SCC) Akhnoor outplayed Stadium-XI Jammu by a huge margin of 76 runs in a friendly match at Government Higher Secondary School, Akhnoor.

However, social distancing announced by the Government in wake of COVID-19 pandemic was violated during the match.

Batting first after winning the toss, Singh CC Akhnoor scored 227 runs by losing 9 wickets in allotted 20 overs. Sunil Govil made 110 runs off 56 balls, while Rahul Shanty scored 70 runs in 38 balls.

From Stadium-XI, Dhruv Gupta was the wrecker-in-chief, who scalped 5 wickets while Akash, Jivesh and Riyansh shared 1 wicket each.

In the second inning, Stadium-XI failed to chase the target and bundled out at 151 runs by losing 6 wickets in stipulated overs. Yubby made magnificent 55 runs in 38 balls, while Ishan scored 47 runs in 41 balls.

From Singh CC Akhnoor, Chander Kiran scalped 2 wickets, while Sham Singh Langeh, Sunil Govil, Pankaj Verma and Nikhil Jamwal shared 1 wicket each.

Sunil Govil was adjudged as Man of the Match for his all round performance.

The match was organized by Singh Cricket Club Akhnoor under the supervision of Sham Singh Langeh Chairman Akhnoor Tehsil Cricket Committee.

On the occasion, Deepak Mani Councilor Ward Number 10 Akhnoor was the chief guest, who while speaking encouraged the youth to participate in sports activities.