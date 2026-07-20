Singapore minister resigns over  controversial 'interactions' with woman

SINGAPORE, July 20: Singapore's acting Minister-in-Charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim has resigned after questions regarding his conduct were raised over his interactions with a woman, according to an official statement.

"Most of their interactions took place through online messages. They also met on the sidelines of public events," Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said in a statement on Monday.

Last month, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) received an email from a woman detailing her interactions with Faishal, following which Wong directed the relevant authorities to review the situation.

During the investigation, both parties alleged harassment against each other.

Later, the police concluded that no criminal offences were committed and that no action will be taken against either of them.

"But there was a separate question of whether Associate Professor Faishal's conduct met the standards expected of a Political Office Holder and MP," the statement said.

"Upon reflecting on the matter, Associate Professor Faishal accepted that his conduct fell short of these standards, and tendered his resignation," it said.

Zaqy Mohamad, senior minister of state for defence and sustainability and the environment, will replace Faishal, according to the statement.

"While there was no physical relationship between us, and I did not intend for the interactions to develop into one, there was a lapse of judgment on my part in how I handled the interactions and in failing to establish clearer boundaries at an earlier stage," Faishal said in a letter to Wong, which was released to the media.

Faishal, who entered politics in 2006 after an academic career at the National University of Singapore, has held several government positions over the years.

"I am deeply sorry to have let down my residents and supporters, who placed their trust in me," said 58-year-old Faishal in a social media post, shortly after his resignation was accepted. (PTI)