Singapore Dogras celebrate shared roots in first-ever meeting

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 19: More than 25 members of the Dogra community in Singapore came together for their first-ever organized gathering, marking a significant milestone in strengthening bonds among expatriates from the Jammu region through their shared language, culture and heritage.

The initiative grew out of a WhatsApp group launched just two months ago by Ikshvakoo Vaid, an ABB employee originally from Channi Himmat, Jammu. Starting with only six members, the group quickly expanded to 33, leading to the decision to organize an in-person meeting. Sonali Vaid, an education consultant and MBSCET alumna, assisted her husband Ikshvakoo in coordinating the event.

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Maj Gen SK Sharma (Retired), played a key role in bringing together Dogras living across Singapore. Since March 2026, he has been compiling contacts of members of the community and has earlier established similar Dogra networks in Dubai, Bangalore, Uganda and the United States. Although based overseas, the retired Army officer joined the gathering online and interacted with participants.

The event logistics were managed by Anurag Sharma, Director of RC Partners Asia Singapore and a native of Koota, Hiranagar, who has previously organized similar Dogra gatherings in other locations.

The cultural segment was coordinated by Akshat Sawhney, an alumnus of MIET (Autonomous) and currently associated with Amazon Web Services. He presented a video showcasing the heritage of Jammu, highlighting Dogra traditions, cuisine and cultural practices, evoking nostalgic memories among the participants. Sawhney also organized live performances of traditional Dogri songs in karaoke format and conducted an interactive Kahoot quiz.

The gathering brought together professionals from finance, technology and research. Among those present were Akash, MIET alumnus and Assistant Vice President, OCBC Singapore; Akshita Abrol, post-doctoral researcher at the Singapore Institute of Technology; Siddharth Sharma, an alumnus of MBSCET; Maneesh Khosla, Sandeep Sharma, Vineet Goindi, Vikrant Sharma, Rahul Nargotra and Mohit Gupta, an alumnus of DBN Mubarak Mandi. Their spouses also attended the event.