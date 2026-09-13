SINGAPORE, Sept 13: An Indian-origin CEO has lost his bid to recover SGD 468,000 (over 3.5 crore) he spent on his ex-girlfriend, with a Singapore court ruling that most of the money was given to her as gifts.

Chander Agarwal, the CEO of a Mumbai-listed company, sued to recover various sums of money he spent on his former girlfriend, claiming the money was a loan that had to be repaid.

These include money spent on overseas trips, a feng shui master for her flat and a Stanford-NUS executive programme, The Straits Times reported.

The two met on a flight in 2019, following which Agarwal approached her on social media, and they started meeting up.

Even before the relationship started in September 2022, he gave her numerous lavish gifts without expecting repayment.

He booked a limousine to take her home after dinner once, bought her luxury items, and paid almost all her expenses on a European tour they took together.

The relationship ended in December 2023 after he suspected her of infidelity. He filed the lawsuit in March 2024.

In a written judgment, Senior Judge Lee Seiu Kin ruled on September 9 that most of the sums were gifts that Agarwal had willingly given to Lee.

"The evidence before me clearly shows that the claimant, smitten by the defendant, had showered her with expensive gifts during their relationship," the newspaper quoted the judge as saying.

"Unfortunately, when their relationship ended on a sour note, the claimant became embittered and was determined to extract a price from her," Judge Lee said.

Cross-examined during the trial, Agarwal said that when they started dating, "everything became a loan, everything was transactional", but "before that, it wasn't".

He also said that once she accepted his offers to spend his money, the expenses would automatically become loans.

The judge said Agarwal's stance was contrary to common sense and unsustainable, according to the newspaper. (PTI)