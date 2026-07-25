Simplify rules for J&K Pvt schools: PSA

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 24: The Private Schools Association (PSA), J&K, today urged the Government to simplify regulations governing private schools, calling for fewer departmental clearances, school-friendly laws and a rational fee policy to improve the quality of education.

The Association said excessive regulation and cumbersome procedures were diverting schools from academics and affecting student learning.

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PSA president Bilal Ahmad Bhat said private schools in J&K continue to face procedural hurdles not seen in most other States, with managements required to obtain multiple No Objection Certificates (NOCs) and approvals from various departments merely to continue operations.

"There is hardly any other state in India where schools are burdened with so many departmental NOCs. Instead of concentrating on academics, innovation and student development, school managements spend years dealing with paperwork and regulatory formalities. Ultimately, it is the students who suffer the most," Bhat said.

He said that after J&K became a Union Territory, there was a greater need to align its education policies with best practices followed elsewhere in the country, where private schools function under transparent and practical regulations rather than excessive administrative controls.

Bhat urged the Government to simplify the existing regulatory framework so that schools could focus on improving learning outcomes, educational standards and the overall development of students.

The PSA also sought a transparent and scientific fee regulation mechanism linked to inflation and prevailing economic conditions.

Bhat said schools should be allowed reasonable fee revisions under a structured regulatory framework to ensure financial sustainability, improve teachers' salaries and invest in educational infrastructure.

Raising concerns over teacher welfare, he said private school teachers remain largely excluded from Government-sponsored professional development programmes despite repeated representations by the Association.