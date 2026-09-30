Silver futures rise to Rs 2.26 lakh per kg

NEW DELHI, Sept 30: Silver prices rose 0.55 per cent to Rs 2.26 lakh per kg in futures trade on Wednesday amid fresh positions build by participants.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the white metal for December delivery rose by Rs 1,250, or 0.55 per cent, to Rs 2,26,700 per kilogram in a business turnover of 1,034 lots.

Fresh positions built by participants led to a rise in silver prices, analysts said.

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In the overseas market, silver futures declined 0.66 per cent to USD 61.07 per ounce. (PTI)