Silver futures decline to Rs 1.93 lakh/kg

NEW DELHI, Oct 29: Silver prices on Thursday fell by Rs 673 to Rs 1,93,652 per kilogram in futures trade as participants reduced their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for December delivery declined by Rs 673, or 0.35 per cent, to Rs 1,93,652 per kg in a business turnover of 985 lots.

Analysts said a sell-off by participants mainly weighed on silver prices.

Globally, the white metal was trading 0.95 per cent down at USD 53.46 per ounce in New York. (PTI)