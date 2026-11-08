Sikkim: Rajnath Singh Stresses Discipline & Courage Among Soldiers

Gangtok, Nov 8: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday described discipline and courage as the greatest strengths of the armed forces, asserting that even the most advanced military technology would become ineffective in their absence.

Addressing Army officials and jawans at a programme at the Sherathang War Memorial in Sikkim, Singh said, "No matter how modern military technology becomes, if our soldiers lack discipline and courage, that technology automatically becomes ineffective. Discipline is the greatest strength."

On the occasion of Diwali, he paid homage to soldiers who had laid down their lives in the service of the nation and extended his greetings to their families.

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He said the energy and inspiration he drew from visiting the war memorial were beyond words.

In a Facebook post, Singh said monuments were meant for the living, not the dead, as they continued to inspire people and awaken national pride.

He said the supreme sacrifices of the soldiers would remain etched in the memory of a grateful nation, which would always remain indebted to their valour.

The Defence Minister also interacted with Army personnel deployed in the forward and challenging sector. Describing the soldiers as diyas (lamps), he said they silently fought darkness and spread the light of security to every household in the country.

"Even in extreme weather and difficult terrain, their unflinching vigil, boundless patriotism and high morale burn brighter than a thousand lamps," he said, adding that celebrating Diwali among the guardians of the motherland was a matter of profound pride.

Singh further observed that the conduct, uniform, language and restraint of Army personnel played an important role in shaping the image of the armed forces among local people.

He said the light spread by soldiers was not confined to their respective posts but reached every household across the country. (Agencies)