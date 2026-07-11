Sikh United Front criticizes alleged removal of ‘Satluj’ from OTT platform

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 10: Sikh United Front (SUF), Jammu and Kashmir, along with representatives of various Sikh organizations, today criticized the alleged removal of the film ‘Satluj’ from an OTT platform, describing it as an attempt to suppress a significant chapter of Punjab’s history.

Addressing a press conference, SUF chairman Sudarshan Singh Wazir said the film, based on the life and work of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, was taken down from the streaming platform shortly after becoming available. He alleged that the film, which portrays the turbulent period in Punjab and highlights the suffering of Sikhs and Punjabi Hindus, had been prevented from reaching audiences despite no authority accepting responsibility for the decision.

Advertisement

Recalling Khalra’s work, Wazir said the activist investigated alleged human rights violations by examining municipal cremation records that reportedly documented the cremation of thousands of unidentified bodies during the militancy period. He said Khalra’s findings drew national and international attention to the issue before his pursuit of justice ultimately cost him his life.

Questioning what he described as selective treatment of films based on historical events, Wazir said productions depicting the experiences of other communities had been allowed wide public release, while Satluj was allegedly facing restrictions. He maintained that every community should have an equal opportunity to present its history without discrimination.

Wazir urged Gurdwara committees to screen the film locally and appealed to the Central Government and concerned authorities to ensure justice, transparency and freedom of expression for all communities.

Prominent Sikh leaders and organizations present in the press conference included Darbinder Singh, president, SAD J&K, Mohinder Singh, chief organizer, Bhai Kanhaiya Nishkam Sewa Society J&K, Rajinder Singh, general secretary, SAD J&K, Ravinder Singh (SAD J&K), Kulwant Singh Khajuria (SAD J&K), Kuldeep Kour (president, Istri Akali Dal J&K), Paramjeet Singh, Kuldeep Singh Malik, Rasbir Singh, Paramjeet Singh Raina (ex-corporator), Charan Singh Bali (convenor, Kashmir Province, SAD J&K) and Harpreet Singh Chhotu (president, Youth Akali Dal J&K).