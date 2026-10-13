Sikh Council, Sharnarthi Committee & others support Punjabi Dharna

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 12: The indefinite Punjabi Language Dharna/Morcha launched by the All J&K Sikh Sangat entered its twelfth consecutive day on Monday, with support continuing to pour in from Sikh organisations, refugee representatives, educational institutions and media bodies for the demand to grant Punjabi official language status in Jammu and Kashmir.

The movement received significant endorsements from Sikh Council Sandwell, United Kingdom; Jammu Kashmir Sharnarthi Action Committee (JKSAC); Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Chack Mohanpur; Gurdwara Singh Sabha, Village Goondla, R S Pura; Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Musa Chak, R S Pura; Self Educational Trust; and JK Media Network Pvt Ltd, associated with JKL24x7 News and Gulistan News.

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The Sikh Council Sandwell, a representative body of Sikhs and Gurdwaras across Sandwell in the United Kingdom, formally expressed solidarity with the Sikh community in Jammu and Kashmir and its peaceful campaign for Punjabi language recognition.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, the council described the demand as legitimate and historically grounded, emphasising linguistic equality, cultural preservation and constitutional justice.

The Jammu Kashmir Sharnarthi Action Committee (JKSAC), a non-political organisation representing displaced persons who migrated from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir in 1947, has extended its wholehearted support to the ongoing Punjabi Morcha.

Adding further strength to the movement, Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Chack Mohanpur; Gurdwara Singh Sabha, Village Goondla, R.S. Pura; and Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Musa Chak, R.S. Pura, extended their support to the demand for Punjabi to be recognised as an official language of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Taranjit Singh Tony, Chairman of Gurdwara Rani Talab, Digiana, and a prominent voice of the Morcha, rejected the characterisation of the agitation as political posturing. He asserted that the campaign was peaceful, democratic and constitutional, driven by the demand for linguistic recognition rather than political considerations.