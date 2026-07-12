SIF AUM jumps 29 pc to Rs 17,858 cr  in June; hybrid strategies hold 72 pc share

NEW DELHI, July 12: Assets under management of Specialised Investment Funds (SIFs) rose 29 per cent month-on-month to Rs 17,858 crore at the end of June 2026, driven by strong investor inflows into hybrid investment strategies, according to data from Amfi.

The total SIF AUM increased from Rs 13,814 crore in May, while monthly inflows rose to Rs 3,782 crore against Rs 1,396 crore.

Markets regulator Sebi introduced the SIFs framework in February 2025 to bridge the gap between regular mutual funds and high-ticket Portfolio Management Services (PMS). SIFs target sophisticated investors through flexible hedging, derivatives, and long-short strategies.

According to ValueMetrics Mutual Fund & SIF Flow Meter, hybrid investment strategies continued to dominate the segment, accounting for 72 per cent of the total SIF AUM at Rs 12,822 crore as of June 30.

Within this category, hybrid long-short funds alone managed Rs 11,910 crore, representing 67 per cent of the industry's total SIF AUM.

Equity-oriented investment strategies accounted for the remaining 28 per cent of the SIF AUM at Rs 5,036 crore.

Hybrid long-short funds attracted inflows of Rs 2,043 crore during June, up from over Rs 707 crore in May. Since October 2024, the strategy has garnered cumulative inflows of Rs 11,568 crore, accounting for 66 per cent of total SIF inflows, the report said.

Equity-oriented investment strategies received Rs 1,097 crore in June, rising 68 per cent from Rs 652 crore in the previous month. Cumulative inflows into the category since October 2024 stood at Rs 4,938 crore, contributing 28 per cent of overall SIF inflows.

The report said cumulative inflows into SIFs have reached Rs 17,407 crore since October 2024, indicating growing investor acceptance of the newly introduced investment vehicle.

The broader mutual fund industry also witnessed sustained investor participation during June. The total mutual fund AUM rose to Rs 82.2 lakh crore, while active equity and hybrid funds together attracted net inflows of around Rs 36,000 crore.

Active equity mutual funds recorded gross inflows of Rs 67,601 crore in June, compared to Rs 57,604 crore in May, while net inflows into the category stood at Rs 28,973 crore.

Hybrid funds, excluding arbitrage funds, received net inflows of Rs 7,163 crore during the month compared to Rs 4,862 crore in May.

Gold ETFs (exchange traded funds) also rebounded sharply, posting net inflows of Rs 3,443 crore in June after witnessing net outflows of Rs 725 crore in the previous month.

Meanwhile, systematic investment plan (SIP) contributions touched a record Rs 31,781 crore in June, taking SIP assets under management to Rs 17.70 lakh crore. Outstanding SIP accounts increased to 10.52 crore, supported by strong net new registrations, reflecting continued retail participation despite market volatility.

This also highlights the maturity of investors. Rather than reacting emotionally, they are increasingly using phases of improved market momentum to continue their long-term wealth creation journey, Santosh Joseph, CEO, Germinate Investor Services, said.

"The resilience in SIP flows and the recovery in equity inflows are reassuring indicators for the mutual fund industry and reflect sustained confidence in India's long-term growth story, " he added. (PTI)