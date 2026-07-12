SICOP MD reviews infra, sanitation issues in Samba industrial estates

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 11: Managing Director, SICOP, Mohammad Shahid Saleem, accompanied by General Manager Rajan Sharma, today conducted an extensive inspection of the Birpur, Bari Brahmana and Rakh Rara-Ramgarh Industrial Estates to review infrastructure and interact with industrialists.

At the Birpur Industrial Complex, president of the Birpur Industrial Association, Gagan Jain, apprised the MD of several long-pending issues affecting the estate. He stressed the need for improved sanitation, cleanliness, hygiene, regular waste disposal and proper maintenance, besides raising other infrastructure-related concerns requiring immediate attention for the smooth functioning of industrial units.

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The SICOP delegation inspected the industrial complex, interacted with entrepreneurs and took stock of their grievances. Gagan Jain urged the authorities to take prompt steps to improve sanitation, ensure regular maintenance and resolve issues impacting industrial operations.

During the visit to the Rakh Rara-Ramgarh Industrial Estates, the MD inspected the ongoing construction of a power station and tube well, reviewing the progress of projects aimed at strengthening essential utilities for industrial units. He also visited VKC Food Ingredients Private Limited, where he was briefed about the company’s modern food processing facility and manufacturing operations.

Mohammad Shahid Saleem assured the industrialists that SICOP was committed to addressing their genuine concerns and ensuring timely completion of infrastructure projects. He said necessary measures would be taken to improve the overall condition of the industrial estates in a phased and time-bound manner. Rajan Sharma also assured full departmental cooperation in resolving the issues raised during the visit.

The industrialists expressed hope that the visit would result in timely action and lead to cleaner, better-maintained and more conducive industrial estates.