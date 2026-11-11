Sibling Sanctity at the Precipice : The Diminishing Resonances of Bhai Dooj in J&K

Leela Dhar Mangi

Leeladharmengi2@gmail.com

Bhai Dooj, celebrated two days after Diwali, is a special festival that honors the close bond between brothers and sisters. Unlike big festivals with grand public events, it takes place quietly at home. A sister puts a ceremonial mark (tilak) on her brother's forehead, prays for his long life, and receives gifts and affection in return.

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This simple tradition carries a deep message: family relationships need time, presence, and care to stay strong. However, as families move farther apart, the festival is slowly losing its place, especially in Jammu & Kashmir where migration and social changes have altered traditional life.

One Festival, Different Regional Colors

Across India, the festival is celebrated under different names and customs:

North India & J&K:

Known as Bhai Dooj or Yama Dwitiya. Sisters put roli and rice on their brothers' foreheads and offer homemade sweets.

East India:

In West Bengal, it is called Bhai Phota, where sisters fast before applying a special mark of sandalwood paste. In Bihar, rituals like Godhan Kutai are performed to protect brothers from bad luck.

West India:

In Maharashtra, Goa, and Gujarat, it is known as Bhau Beej. Sisters draw a sacred square on the floor for their brothers to sit in. Women without a brother can pray to the moon as a symbolic brother.

South India:

Observed by some families as Yama Dwitiya. Modern migration to cities like Bengaluru and Hyderabad has brought these traditions to southern tech hubs as well.

Why is the Tradition Fading?

Distance and Work: Brothers and sisters often live in different cities or countries for jobs and studies. A video call helps keep in touch, but it cannot replace sitting together for a festive meal.

Smaller Families: Large joint families are now rare. Children grow up away from cousins and elders who used to teach and preserve these customs.

Focus on Diwali: Shopping markets, TV, and social media focus heavily on Diwali. Because Bhai Dooj comes right at the end of the holiday season, it is often treated as just a minor add-on.

Modern Ideas: The old belief that only a brother protects a sister feels outdated to young people today. They prefer a bond based on equality, where both siblings support each other.

Jammu & Kashmir: Local Context

Folloing are highlights how history, geography, and migration have uniquely affected Bhai Dooj across Jammu & Kashmir:

Dogra Traditions in Jammu: In places like Jammu, Kathua, Samba, and Udhampur, the festival is often called Tikka or Bhai Tika. While families still celebrate it, the events are much smaller today because many young adults have moved out of the Union Territory for higher education and corporate jobs.

Impact of Displacement on Kashmiri Pandits: Kashmiri Pandits traditionally observed Bhagini Tritiya or Bhai Duj within close-knit neighborhoods (mohallas) in Srinagar, Anantnag, and Baramulla. Following their mass displacement in 1990, families were scattered across Jammu, Delhi, and other places. Separated from their original homes, neighborhood traditions were broken, leaving many families to celebrate in isolation.

Border Areas and Soldiers: In border towns like Poonch, Rajouri, Uri, and Kupwara, past security issues, shelling, and evacuations frequently disrupted normal life. Additionally, many people from J&K serve in the army, police, or border security forces. Stationed at remote border posts with short leaves and harsh winter weather, many soldiers cannot travel home in time for the festival.

Adapting through Mail and Screens: To keep the custom alive, many J&K families now post tilak, rice, and sweets to distant siblings, or perform the aarti together over video calls.

Digital and Virtual Adaptations: To combat total erasure, families across J&K rely on pragmatic workarounds: mailing ritual material (tilak, akshat, and sweets) via postal networks, or executing the aarti over video streams. While these adaptations testify to enduring cultural resilience, they emphasize the loss of physical togetherness.

Reclaiming Relevance: From Archaic Duty to Egalitarian Bond

If Bhai Dooj is to survive the pressures of contemporary life, its underlying philosophy must evolve. Educational institutions and regional cultural academies across Jammu & Kashmir must actively document vernacular sibling folklore-such as traditional Dogri and Kashmiri cultural narratives-to ground younger generations in their heritage. Similarly, diaspora associations can serve as vital substitutes by hosting collective regional observances for displaced families.

Crucially, the ethical foundation of the festival must be modernized. The promise symbolized by the tilak should transcend outdated notions of unilateral male protection, reinventing itself as a mutual pledge of emotional, financial, and physical solidarity. Traditions rarely vanish because communities actively renounce them; they erode quietly when geographical distances widen, structural support falters, and meaning goes unexplained.

Bhai Dooj does not require grand commercialization to remain vital. It demands presence, understanding, and an updated lexicon of equal companionship to ensure that the small mark of tilak remains a potent symbol of enduring strength.

In other words, for Bhai Dooj to survive modern changes, it needs to adapt:

Preserving Local Culture: Schools and local cultural groups in J&K can teach children about traditional Dogri and Kashmiri sibling stories so the heritage is not forgotten.

An Equal Partnership: The festival should not just be about a brother protecting a sister. It should represent a mutual promise where both siblings look out for each other through hard times, health struggles, and personal challenges.

Bhai Dooj does not need grand spending or big events to stay relevant. It simply needs time, presence, and mutual respect. Updating its message to one of equal companionship will ensure the tilak remains a meaningful symbol of love.

(The author is Former Deputy Librarian BGSB University- Rajouri (J&K)