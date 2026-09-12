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Home / Latest News / SIA Raids 3 Locations In J&K's Poonch, Udhampur

SIA Raids 3 Locations In J&K's Poonch, Udhampur

Poonch, Sept 12: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Saturday conducted searches at three locations in Poonch and Udhampur districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. An official said that SIA teams carried out searches in Mandi and Surankote areas...

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Daily Excelsior
10:56 AM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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Poonch, Sept 12: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Saturday conducted searches at three locations in Poonch and Udhampur districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

An official said that SIA teams carried out searches in Mandi and Surankote areas of Poonch district and Ramnagar in Udhampur district.

The official said that in Mandi, the SIA team searched the residential premises of Munabbar Hussain at Cheela Dhangri.

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Further details about the searches and the case in connection with which they were conducted are awaited. (KNO)

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