SIA raids 2 houses in South Kashmir in human trafficking case

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 1: The State Investigation Agency (SIA), Kashmir, today conducted searches at two houses in South Kashmir in connection with an alleged human trafficking and cyber fraud network.

The agency in a statement issued here said that, in a significant action against an organised transnational human trafficking and cyber fraud network, the SIA Kashmir conducted searches at the residential premises of Gulam Nabi Khanday alias Charlie alias Mohsin alias Jerry Khan, a resident of Bungam Chewgam, Kulgam, and Ashiq Hussain Sheikh, a resident of Baghpora Yar Khushipora, Qazigund.

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The statement said the searches form part of an ongoing investigation into a serious and organised network allegedly engaged in trafficking unemployed youth from Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country under the guise of overseas employment, followed by their exploitation in cyber fraud operations in Myanmar.

The statement said the operation was carried out in the early hours pursuant to search warrants issued by the competent court in connection with FIR No. 01/2026 of Police Station SIA Kashmir.

It said that during the searches, the SIA seized incriminating material, including mobile phones, identity-related documents, PAN cards, a passport and job agreements, which are being examined as part of the ongoing investigation.

The statement said the preliminary investigation has brought to light an alleged modus operandi in which local facilitators, in coordination with foreign-based handlers, lured vulnerable and unemployed youth with offers of employment abroad.

"The victims were allegedly moved through Thailand to the Myawaddy region of Myanmar, where they were subsequently subjected to exploitation and allegedly compelled to participate in cyber scam operations."

The statement said the emerging dimensions of the case indicate the involvement of a transnational chain extending across jurisdictions, involving recruitment, movement, facilitation and exploitation of victims.

"The investigation is accordingly being pursued to identify the complete network, its local and overseas linkages and the financial and logistical channels allegedly supporting its operations. Cooperation from national agencies and international partners has also been solicited in the investigation."