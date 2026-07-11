SIA Kashmir Secures Interpol Red Corner Notice Against Hizbul Terrorist

Srinagar, Jul 11: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police has secured an Interpol Red Corner notice against designated Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Imtiyaz Ahmad Kandoo in a 2013 terror case, officials said here on Saturday.

They said it marks a significant milestone in the investigation of the 2013 terrorist attack case in the Tarzoo area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district, in which four Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel were killed.

"In a breakthrough in its sustained counter-terrorism ei¬orts, the SIA Kashmir has secured an Interpol Red Corner Notice (RCN) against designated Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorist Imtiyaz Ahmad Kandoo alias Fayaz alias Sajad," the officials said.

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They said a resident of Kraltang, Sopore, Kandoo has been an active member and commander of the proscribed terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen since 2010. Owing to his sustained involvement in terrorist activities, the Indian government designated him as a Designated Individual Terrorist in October 2022. (Agencies)