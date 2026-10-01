SIA Kashmir Searches 2 Kulgam Premises In Probe Into Transnational Human Trafficking Network

Srinagar, Oct 1: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Thursday conducted searches at two places in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district as part of an investigation into an organised transnational human trafficking and cyber fraud network, officials said.

"SIA Kashmir today conducted searches at the residential premises of Gulam Nabi Khanday @ Charlie @ Mohsin @ Jerry Khan and Ashiq Hussain Sheikh, both residents of Kulgam district," a spokesperson of the agency said.

He said the searches were part of an ongoing investigation into an organised network allegedly engaged in trafficking unemployed youth from Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country under the guise of overseas employment, followed by their exploitation in cyber fraud operations in Myanmar.

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During the searches, the SIA seized incriminating material, including mobile phones, identity-related documents, PAN cards, a passport and job agreements, which are being examined as part of the investigation.

"Preliminary investigation has brought to light an alleged modus operandi in which local facilitators, in coordination with foreign-based handlers, lured vulnerable and unemployed youth with offers of employment abroad.

"The victims were allegedly moved through Thailand to the Myawaddy region of Myanmar, where they were subsequently subjected to exploitation and allegedly compelled to participate in cyber scam operations," the spokesperson said.

He said the emerging dimensions of the case indicate the involvement of a transnational chain extending across jurisdictions, involving recruitment, movement, facilitation and exploitation of victims.

The investigation is accordingly being pursued to identify the complete network, its local and overseas linkages, and the financial and logistical channels allegedly supporting its operations, he added.

The spokesperson said cooperation from national agencies and international partners has also been solicited in this important investigation.