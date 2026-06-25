SIA Jammu Conducts Search At Beerwah Residence In UAPA Case Investigation

Beerwah, June 25: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Thursday conducted a search operation at a residence in the Beerwah area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district in connection with an ongoing investigation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Sources said that an SIA Jammu team, led by Inspector Anil Sharma, arrived in Beerwah and carried out a search at the residence of Nazir Ahmad Mir, son of Abdul Rehman Mir, a resident of Chewdara, Mir Mohalla.

The search is being conducted in connection with FIR No. 01/2025 registered at Police Station JIC SIA Jammu under Sections 13, 18, 18-B, 38 and 39 of the UAP Act.

Advertisement

Sources said a team from Police Station Beerwah is accompanying the SIA officials during the operation and providing necessary assistance.

The search operation was underway at the time of filing this report. Officials have not yet disclosed further details regarding the outcome of the searches or the nature of the evidence being sought.

Further details are awaited. (KDC)