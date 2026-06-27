J&K SIA Executes Court Proclamation Against Narco-Terror Accused

Srinagar, Jun 27: The Jammu and Kashmir Police's State Investigation Agency on Saturday executed proclamation proceedings against an absconding accused in a cross-border narco-terror case linked to the smuggling of heroin by a Pakistan-based terror network.

The proclamation was executed at the native residence of the accused, Bilal Shabir Awan, a resident of Dildar in Karnah area of Kupwara district, in compliance with the orders of the competent court, a police spokesperson said.

The case was initially registered at Parimpora police station in Srinagar in January 2025 following the seizure of a substantial quantity of heroin during a naka checking operation at Barthana area.

During the course of the investigation, the case was transferred to State Investigation Agency (SIA) Kashmir, which allegedly uncovered an organised cross-border narco-terror network engaged in trafficking narcotics to finance and facilitate terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesperson said.

He said provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) were invoked during the investigation.

SIA Kashmir has since filed a charge sheet against seven accused, who are currently facing trial before the competent court, while further investigation into the wider conspiracy is underway, the spokesperson said.

He added the SIA Kashmir remained committed to dismantling narco-terror networks and ensuring that the absconding accused are traced, apprehended, and brought to justice. (Agencies)