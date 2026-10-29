SI suspended over woman’s complaint of misconduct

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 28: A Sub-Inspector (SI) posted in the office of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Jammu, has been suspended pending an inquiry into allegations of misconduct and sending inappropriate WhatsApp messages to a woman.

The action followed a written complaint submitted by the victim to Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu, Tejinder Singh, alleging that the accused officer sought personal favours in exchange for facilitating the transfer of a police official on humanitarian grounds.

Advertisement

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

"Pending a departmental inquiry into his conduct, the accused SI has been suspended soon after receiving the complaint," a senior police officer said to the Excelsior.

He said the inquiry panel would examine the allegations and submit its findings within a month, following which further action would be decided.

According to the complaint, a copy of which is available with the Excelsior, the woman had approached the officer seeking the transfer of a police official whose father was bed-ridden.

She alleged that the SI subsequently sent her an inappropriate WhatsApp message and asked her to meet him and stay at a hotel in exchange for facilitating the transfer.

The complainant further alleged that the officer continued sending her inappropriate messages misusing his official position.

She also claimed that he had contacted other women through WhatsApp in connection with the recruitment of Special Police Officers (SPOs).

In her complaint, the woman alleged that the officer had misused his official position and brought disrepute to the Police Department.

She sought disciplinary action against him under the law.

The complainant also submitted to the IGP Jammu the screenshots of WhatsApp messages allegedly sent by the officer to different women in support of her allegations.