Shutdown, Protest Called In Kargil Against Holding Of LAHDC Polls In Winters 

KARGIL, Nov 9: Political parties, the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) and various unions, along with Member of Parliament Ladakh Haji Hanifa Jan, have called for a complete shutdown in Kargil on November 10 to protest against the proposed holding of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil elections during the harsh winter season.

Addressing a gathering, representatives expressed concern that conducting elections in December would cause inconvenience to voters, as a large section of the population migrates to warmer areas during winter due to extreme weather conditions.

Sajad Kargili said the proposed schedule could affect public participation and urged the authorities to take the region's geographical and climatic conditions into consideration before finalising the election dates.

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Hanifa Jan also opposed holding the elections during the winter months.

A candle march will also be taken out after Maghrib prayers on November 10 to register opposition to the proposed schedule.

The political parties, KDA and various unions have appealed to the people to participate in the shutdown and protest.