Shutdown Observed In Several Parts Of Ladakh On First Anniversary Of Sep 24 Violence

Leh/Jammu, Sep 24: A shutdown was observed in Leh and other parts of Ladakh on Wednesday, which marks the one-year anniversary of the September 24 violence that left four dead during protests last year over demands for statehood and Sixth Schedule safeguards.

Shops and business establishments remained closed in Leh and Kargil, while traffic was thin on the roads, affecting normal life. The day is being observed by some in Ladakh as "Martyrs' Day".

Leh and Kargil also witnessed tribute and remembrance programmes for those who lost their lives during last year's violence, with the day being observed as "Shaheed Diwas".

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On Wednesday, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena approved the withdrawal of criminal cases against 20 people, who were booked in connection with the violence.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was a prominent face of last year's protest led a symbolic 'padyatra' in Leh on Wednesday to mark the first anniversary of the September 24, 2025, violence. Wangchuk announced that September 24 will be observed as Shaheed Diwas.

A padyatra proposed by the Apex Body Leh (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) from September 19-24 was limited to a symbolic march in Leh on Wednesday.

The march, joined by representatives of the LAB, was shortened due to changing weather conditions, organisers said. After covering around 20 km, the participants reached the Shaheed Memorial Park in Leh around 7 pm.

The foot march witnessed limited participation. Organisers said they had deliberately refrained from making a large-scale appeal outside Ladakh, as several people wanted locals to lead the commemorative programme.

The 'padyatra' was held "in memory of those who were killed in the indiscriminate firing on September 24 last year", Wangchuk said. "The people offered prayers and paid homage to the martyrs."

Wangchuk, who is part of the LAB and engaged in dialogue with the Centre along with the KDA, demanded early submission and public release of the report of the judicial inquiry constituted into the September 24 incident.

A year has passed without the report being made public, he said, adding that the inquiry should establish the circumstances leading to the firing, whether any firing order was issued, how automatic weapons were allegedly used against protesters and how the violence began.

Protests seeking statehood and safeguards under the Constitution's Sixth Schedule for Ladakh turned violent on September 24. 2025, leaving four people dead and several injured. The Union Territory administration had subsequently ordered a judicial enquiry into the incident.

Wangchuk was detained two days after the incident last year under the NSA and released earlier in March this year.