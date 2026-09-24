Shutdown Observed In Leh On First Anniversary Of Sep 24 Violence

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A shutdown was observed in Leh and other parts of Ladakh on Wednesday, which marks the one-year anniversary of the September 24 violence that left four dead during protests last year over demands for statehood and Sixth Schedule safeguards.Shops and business establishments remained closed in Leh and Kargil, while traffic was thin on the roads, affecting normal life. The day is being observed by some in Ladakh as "Martyrs' Day".A gathering was held at NDS Ground after concluding prayers at the NDS Martyrs Memorial Park, Leh. The gathering was addressed by Apex Body Chairman Chering Dorjay Lakrook, KDA Co-Chairman Asgar Ali Karbalai, former MP Thupstan Chhewang, sitting MP Haji Hanifa Jan and activist Sonam Wangchuk