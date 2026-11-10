Shutdown In Kargil Against Holding Of LAHDC Polls In Winter

KARGIL/JAMMU, Nov 10: Kargil region in Ladakh on Tuesday observed a complete shutdown, demanding that the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) elections being held in winter months be deferred and the recently concluded delimitation exercise be reviewed.

Shops and business establishments remained closed and traffic remained thin on roads across Kargil. Security was strengthened with additional deployment of police personnel in various areas as a precautionary measure.

Representatives of various political and religious organisations, trade bodies and civil society groups under the banner of Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) on Monday announced the shutdown and a candlelight "Save Democracy" march against the proposed timing of the hill council elections, delimitation irregularities and "erosion of democratic rights" in the Union territory.

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Ladakh Lok Sabha member Mohmad Haneefa on Saturday wrote a letter to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on the matter.

Haneefa said Ladakh's unique geographical and weather conditions, particularly in Kargil and Leh districts, posed serious challenges to voters during winter.

He pointed out that heavy snowfall, sub-zero temperatures, closure of key roads and frequent disruptions in transport and communication could make it difficult for residents of remote and far-flung areas to reach polling stations.

The MP said thousands of residents, including senior citizens, traders, business persons and students, traditionally migrate to warmer regions during winter, while many students remain outside Ladakh for higher education and competitive examinations.

Holding elections during this period, without addressing these circumstances, could deprive a significant section of eligible voters of an opportunity to exercise their democratic rights, he said.

Haneefa also highlighted the logistical challenges in remote areas such as Drass, Zanskar and Changthang, stressing that electoral planning must take into account Ladakh's vast distances, scattered settlements and limited winter connectivity.

Expressing concern over the limited time available for revision of electoral rolls, he said sufficient opportunity must be provided to eligible citizens to register themselves and verify their particulars.

The MP urged the LG to defer the elections until winter-related difficulties subside, ensure a comprehensive and transparent revision of electoral rolls and consult elected representatives, political parties and other stakeholders before finalising the election schedule.

The KDA has also announced a candlelight march under the banner of 'Save Democracy' in the evening, alleging erosion of democratic rights and irregularities in the delimitation of constituencies.

KDA co-chairman Sajjad Kargili, accompanied by Ladakh MP Haji Hanifa Jan and civil society representatives, said the shutdown would continue till 5 pm, with essential services, including medical facilities, water supply and school buses, exempted.

The KDA accused the administration of imposing decisions unilaterally and ignoring public concerns over delimitation and the proposed timing of the elections.

Leh Apex Body chairman Chering Dorjay also demanded postponement of the LAHDC elections till April-May and a review of the delimitation exercise to ensure proper representation of constituencies.

The Ladakh administration has completed delimitation of 100 constituencies across the Union territory's eight districts and approved 33 per cent reservation for women. The final electoral rolls are due on November 10, while the schedule for LAHDC elections is yet to be announced. (Agencies)