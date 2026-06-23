Shutdown Across Ladakh As LAB, KDA Push For 'Credible Dialogue' With Centre

Leh, Jun 23: A shutdown called by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) disrupted normal life in the Union Territory of Ladakh on Tuesday, while thousands participated in a rally here to press for a "credible dialogue" with the Centre.

The agitating groups accused the government of deepening "trust deficit" by failing to incorporate key understandings reached during the May 22 talks in the official Minutes of Meeting (MoM), besides expressing resentment against the Lt Governor-led administration for taking decisions on issues such as liquor policy, land, power, transport and tourism without consulting the people.

LAB and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) have been jointly spearheading an agitation seeking statehood for Ladakh and the extension of constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule to the region. They have held several rounds of talks with the Centre since 2021.

The LAB and KDA leaders have claimed that the May 22 discussions covered a proposed democratic structure for Ladakh with legislative, executive and financial powers, along with constitutional safeguards through a proposed Article 371K.

The two groups called for a Ladakh-wide shutdown and a rally in Leh town, accusing the Centre of failing to honour the understanding reached during the sub-committee level talks on the Union Territory's political and constitutional future.

Shops, business establishments and private institutions remained closed in most parts of the Union Territory, including Leh and Kargil, in response to the bandh call. However, transport services, exempted from the strike due to the ongoing tourism season, continued to operate normally.

According to LAB co-chairman Chering Dorjay, it was also agreed during the talks that the bureaucracy, including the chief secretary, would function under the authority of an executive led by the people of Ladakh.

However, the organisations maintain that such understandings were not properly reflected in the minutes issued subsequently.

Reiterating their accusation against the Centre of adopting delaying tactics and failing to make meaningful progress on Ladakh's long-pending demands despite several rounds of dialogue over the past five years, Dorjay demanded continuation of the dialogue with sincerity to address all the issues in a peaceful manner.

He said the shutdown was intended to register public protest against what he called the Centre's "lack of sincerity" in addressing Ladakh's concerns and to press for a faithful implementation of the understandings reached during negotiations.

Criticising the functioning of the UT administration, he demanded the immediate rollback of all decisions taken "behind closed doors", including the new liquor policy, land conversion laws and tourism reforms, alleging that they undermined the aspirations and interests of the people of Ladakh.

He also expressed concern over the alleged activities of certain missionary groups, claiming that attempts were being made to convert local residents, and stressed the need to preserve Ladakh's distinct cultural and religious identity. (Agencies)