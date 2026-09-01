'Shuddhikaran' row: Haryana Congress protests over FIR against Rahul Gandhi

CHANDIGARH, Sept 1: The Haryana Congress on Tuesday staged a protest here over the registration of an FIR against party leader Rahul Gandhi in Uttarakhand, demanding its withdrawal.

Gandhi has been booked in Haldwani following a complaint by a member of the Valmiki community alleging that the Congress leader gave a "casteist spin" to a religious ritual held at the venue of the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Criticising the registration of the FIR, the Haryana Congress MLAs and other leaders led by former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda held the protest outside the Haryana Congress office here.

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Haryana Congress MLAs, including Hooda, Geeta Bhukkal, Raghuvir Singh Kadian and other leaders, were holding placards demanding that the FIR against Gandhi be withdrawn.

Speaking to reporters, Hooda said Gandhi had demanded registration of an FIR in the 'shuddhikaran' (purification) ceremony issue.

Instead, he has been booked, Hooda said.

"It is wrong. It shows that they are anti-Dalits", said Hooda as he attacked the BJP.

The FIR was registered under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) concerning the promotion of enmity between groups and deliberate acts intended to outrage religious feelings. The Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, has also been invoked.

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Gandhi had attacked the BJP and RSS over the 'shuddhikaran' (purification) ceremony issue, saying it was a form of untouchability being practised. He had demanded an FIR against those involved.

A political row erupted after some individuals allegedly performed a 'purification yajna' at the Ramlila Ground in Haldwani on August 11, following a public meeting held there by Kharge on August 8.

While the Congress has termed the incident a reflection of the BJP's anti-Dalit mindset, the BJP defended the action, claiming that the venue was left littered after Kharge's rally and that slogans were raised which were inappropriate for a religious site.

At a press conference in New Delhi on August 29, Gandhi criticised the incident and demanded registration of an FIR under the SC/ST Act against those responsible for the "purification". (PTI)