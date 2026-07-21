Shubhanshu inspires Kashmiri students at SKICC

Highlights Gaganyaan, Moon mission

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 20: Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla today told students here that they would shape the future of India's space programme, highlighting the country's ambitious plans for the Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission, an Indian space station and a crewed Moon mission by 2040.

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Addressing more than 2,200 students at the Chinar Book Festival at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC), Shukla urged young people to dream big and pursue their goals with discipline, curiosity and perseverance.

"Sky was never the limit, not for me, not for you," he said, encouraging students to see themselves as future scientists, engineers and astronauts who could one day carry India's tricolour beyond Earth.

During an interactive session moderated by Chinar Book Festival Chief Convenor Amit Wanchoo, Shukla recounted his journey from serving as an Indian Air Force pilot to becoming the first Indian to visit the International Space Station (ISS).

Describing the mission as a national achievement rather than a personal milestone, he said he underwent five years of rigorous training for a 20-day mission in space, stressing that discipline and perseverance are the keys to success.

Using videos from his training and stay aboard the ISS, Shukla explained space science through simple anecdotes and personal experiences.

Highlighting the importance of resilience, Shukla shared the story of his mission commander, US astronaut Dr. Peggy Whitson, who reached space after nine unsuccessful attempts and eventually spent more than 600 days in orbit.

The session concluded with an interaction during which students asked questions about life aboard the ISS, astronaut training and India's future space missions.

Shukla encouraged them to remain curious and confidently pursue careers in science and technology.

More than 2,200 students, teachers, parents and other visitors attended the session, making it one of the biggest attractions on the third day of the Chinar Book Festival.

The festival also featured a discussion on multilingual education under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and concluded the day with a mushaira and cultural performances by artists and theatre groups from across the country.