Shriram General Insurance inks pact with SK Finance for distribution of insurance products

NEW DELHI, Sept 8:

Shriram General Insurance (SGI) on Tuesday announced a strategic corporate agency partnership with NBFC SK Finance for distribution of insurance products.

The partnership aims at expanding access to insurance solutions and increase access to insurance protection for customers across key markets, a joint statement said.

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Through this partnership, SGI will offer its range of general insurance solutions through SK Finance's 700+ branch network and other designated distribution channels, it said.

The association will enable customers to access relevant insurance solutions through SK Finance's extensive distribution network, while the claims and servicing process will be handled by SGI through its established servicing and claims mechanisms, it said. (PTI)