Shri Sarthal Devi Ji annual yatra from July 21 to 23

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, July 9: A meeting of the Shri Sarthal Devi Ji Management Council was held under the directions of Vikramaditya Singh, Chairman Trustee.

The meeting was chaired by Sanjeev Parihar, Vice Chairman, to review and finalize the arrangements for the Annual Shri Sarthal Devi Ji Yatra.

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The meeting was attended by Kuldeep Sharma, P.L. Shan, Randeep Bhandari, R.K. Rana, Ram Swaroop, Ved Gupta, Jabir Singh and Gulab Chand. Detailed discussions were held regarding boarding, lodging, transportation, security and other arrangements, and responsibilities were assigned to all members to ensure the smooth and successful conduct of the Yatra.

Continuing the age-old tradition, the historic three-day Annual Shri Sarthal Devi Ji Yatra will be held from 21st to 23rd July 2026.

As per the programme Hawan and other religious ceremonies will be held at Shri Gori Shankar Mandir, Sarkoot on July 21. Puran Ahuti will be performed at 1:00 PM, followed by the Shobha Yatra which will proceed towards the holy Shrine of Shri Sarthal Devi Ji.

The Puran Ahuti will be performed at the Holy Shrine at 1:00 PM, followed by a grand Bhandara for all devotees and pilgrims on July 22.

After morning prayers, on July 23 the holy Chhari will depart from the Shri Sarthal Devi Ji Shrine for Kishtwar at 10:00 AM.

The Management Council has appealed to all devotees to participate in the Yatra with devotion and extend their full cooperation for the successful celebration of this sacred annual event.