Shri Ram School ranks fifth nationally in social impact

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 23: The Shri Ram Universal School, Jammu, has secured the first position in Jammu and Kashmir and fifth rank nationally in the Community and Social Impact category for co-educational day schools at the Education World Grand Jury India School Rankings 2026-27.

The award ceremony was held at Pullman, Aerocity, New Delhi, where Chairman Sanjeev Gupta and Director Rajni Gupta received the recognition on behalf of the school.

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The achievement highlights the institution's commitment to socially responsible education, community engagement, environmental awareness, inclusivity and holistic development.

The management credited the achievement to the collective efforts of the principal, headmistress, academic in-charges, teachers, students and parents, reaffirming its commitment to values-based education and meaningful social change.