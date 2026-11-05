Shri Ram School holds annual sports meet

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 4: Shri Ram School organised its annual sports meet, 'Shri Khel', with great enthusiasm, providing students a platform to showcase their sporting talent and promote fitness, teamwork and discipline.

Dr Roopali Slathia, Member JKCA was the chief guest. The occasion was attended by Sanjeev Gupta, Chairperson; Rajni Gupta, Director; Sonika Mahajan, Principal; Shivani Vaid Sharma, Head of Elementary School; and Munmun Kohli, Academic Head. Javed Choudhary and Sagar Sahi, fencing players; Ram Singh, Inspector; and Suriender Balgotra, Zonal Education Officer, Vijaypur, were also present.

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The programme featured an orchestra performance, torch lighting and march past, followed by races, skating, gymnastics, yoga, martial arts and cultural performances. Parents also participated in various activities. The chief guest appreciated the school's efforts in promoting holistic development. Abhay House was declared the overall winner.